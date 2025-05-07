The Type Of Cake Batter You Should Never Refrigerate Before Baking

One great time-saving hack when hosting a party or making dessert for an event is to prepare your cake batter ahead of time and refrigerate it. That's right: Cake batter can chill just like cookie dough can rest in the fridge for up to two days before being baked. This means you can do half of the work (and dishes!) before your event, so all you have to do on cake day is pour, bake, frost, and eat. The only thing to consider before partaking in this prepping hack is the type of cake you're making, as some are better suited for a rest in the fridge. While run-of-the-mill boxed and homemade cake batters will do just fine, sponge cake batter should never be refrigerated for later use.

Sponge cake gets its light and airy texture from whipped egg whites, which make up the majority of the batter. As you beat egg whites, you break up the proteins in the egg and incorporate air, which gets trapped between the protein and water molecules, allowing them to become foamy and structured. Over time, though, that air can begin to escape, flattening your batter, which would result in a dense cake. This is why it's best to bake your sponge cake batter immediately.