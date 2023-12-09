Why You Should Stop Greasing Your Sponge Cake Pans

If you're in the mood for a light and fluffy dessert, then indulging in a piece of freshly made sponge cake may be just what you need. Of course, a homemade sponge cake is ideal, but it's not always the easiest to get exactly right. One common problem that you may have come across is a sponge cake that is too dense. Seeing as a fluffy texture is one of the defining characteristics of the cake, this is not what we want.

Surprisingly, the cake being too dense may be due to something that every baker is in the habit of doing: greasing the pan. This is because the cake will slide down the sides of a greased pan, leaving you with an overly dense cake that has been smushed down. Without the grease, the cake is able to rise as it is supposed to in order to achieve the tall, fluffy cake that we expect. If you're worried about the cake sticking to the pan and not being able to get it out, you can always line the pan with parchment paper — it takes a little bit more effort than greasing it, but it will be worth it in the end when you bite into a fluffy cake.