Here's How To Rescue Dry Pasta Dough Like A Chef

Pasta dough is meant to feel a little shaggy when you first mix it, but it should smooth out into a ball with some kneading. So, hold off on adding any extra liquid at first and if it's still not coming together, then add the water. Or, if you're making egg pasta, Mirabile suggests using a little bit of beaten egg to moisten the dough instead. Egg pasta doughs can be particularly finicky to measure out, seeing as eggs don't weigh the same. The average weight of an egg without the shell is about 50 grams, but this can vary greatly.

If your eggs are smaller than the ones used in the original recipe, it can easily mess up the hydration levels in the dough. "This happens a lot with egg pasta, because everyone has different sized eggs at home and no one actually measures the eggs by their weight," Mirabile said. A good ratio is about one egg per 100 grams of flour, but you can always beat another egg in a small bowl to have on hand in case your dough needs more. And if you end up overreaching and need a quick fix for overly wet dough, just sprinkle on a little flour and continue working. You'll be making restaurant-worthy pasta at home in no time!