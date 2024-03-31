The Quick Fix For Overly Wet Hand-Pulled Noodle Dough

When you take the time and effort to make fresh pasta, there's nothing worse than finding yourself in a sticky situation with dough that's just too wet to work with. But just because the dough has too much liquid doesn't mean it cannot be saved. Unlike dough that is too dry, with a simple trick and a little know-how, you can rescue that soggy dough and transform it into delicious, tender pasta. Fortunately, all you need to redeem the dough is more flour to soak up the extra liquid.

The reason wet pasta dough can be a real problem is that it becomes difficult to roll out and shape into noodles. Start by sprinkling flour onto your work surface. This will prevent the dough from sticking to the surface as you continue to add in more flour. It is, however, important to avoid incorporating too much extra flour. Also, don't try to incorporate the flour from the work surface into the dough. Instead, you'll add it to the top of the dough and work it in.