The Easy Way To Tell When Your Homemade Cookie Mixture Is Properly Creamed

Whichever is your favorite of the best cookie recipes out there, there is nothing better than pulling those sweet treats out of the oven and enjoying their warm goodness with friends and family. Of course, that can fall flat if your cookies turn out, well, flat, or just not quite right. This can be frustrating, especially if you think you did everything right. We know the feeling, so we turned to an expert for help. What's likely going wrong, and how do we fix it?

Anna Gordon, founder of New York City's The Good Batch, told us 19 ways to elevate our homemade cookies and pointed out that one of the most common mistakes is not "creaming" correctly. Creaming is the process of combining the butter and sugar for the dough. If you under-whip these two ingredients, you can get shapeless cookies; over-whipping yields flat cookies. So, how can you avoid this? There's foolproof way to tell when you've hit the perfect level of whipping.

"[Mix] it until it's like light yellow," Gordon says. "That's the perfect place to stop." When you can see the shape of the butter in the cream that's forming, that's still not whipped enough. But if the mixture is becoming white, that's whipped too much. Light yellow means the butter and sugar are well incorporated but not overly mixed. If you're using a mixer, this will likely take about five minutes, or a bit longer by hand.