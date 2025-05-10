Here's The Cheapest Steak You Can Possibly Order At LongHorn Steakhouse

If you're in the mood for meat, LongHorn Steakhouse is one of the best, most reliable steak chains out there. The restaurant franchise — which has a unique history that began in Atlanta — offers a robust menu of entrees of all kinds. Yet, while you can order everything from salmon to pork chops to chicken, steak is the name of the game. Even better, you don't necessarily have to spend a fortune for a delicious and flavorful cut of meat. Rather, LongHorn's cheapest steak starts at roughly $16.29, depending on location, which will get you six ounces of the eatery's Renegade Sirloin.

Sirloin is taken from the back ends of a cow, typically somewhere between the loin and the hip. For that reason, sirloins tend to be sold at a lower price point while still imparting flavor and some degree of tenderness. LongHorn's sirloin, specifically, offers customers a center-cut top sirloin. It comes lean, grilled, and flavored by the chain's Prairie Dust seasoning — one of LongHorn's three iconic seasonings.

Fair warning, however, LongHorn's sirloin is among the chain's tougher meat options, as the Renegade Sirloin comes on the leaner side, hence its price point. As such, if you prefer your steak with a more tender consistency, you may have to spend a little more. LongHorn's other steak options will cost you approximately $10 more than the sirloin, and the price only goes up from there.