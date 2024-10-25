The Tough Steak Cut You Should Avoid Ordering From Longhorn Steakhouse

As its name would suggest, Longhorn Steakhouse is famous for its tasty steaks (and iconic seasonings). And yet, as with any establishment, some of its offerings are better than others. We've ranked 25 popular Longhorn dishes so you can get to know some of our favorites. But while there are plenty of good steak options to dabble in at this chain restaurant, there are also several menu items that you would be better off never ordering. And among those, you'll definitely want to avoid Longhorn's Renegade Sirloin.

This dish is a lean center-cut top sirloin, seasoned with the chain's signature Prairie Dust and grilled. But in our opinion, lean just translates in this case to tough. In order to get through it, we had to chew vigorously, and ultimately decided that the flavor just wasn't worth the effort. In general, top sirloin doesn't have to be a tough cut. However, it can end up that way if it's not prepped and cooked correctly, which may be where Longhorn goes wrong here. On the other hand, some reviews reported a buttery texture, so this steak may just be a hit-or-miss option. Our opinion here is a combination of our own experience evaluating the Longhorn menu for taste and texture, and online reviews.

