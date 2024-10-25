The Tough Steak Cut You Should Avoid Ordering From Longhorn Steakhouse
As its name would suggest, Longhorn Steakhouse is famous for its tasty steaks (and iconic seasonings). And yet, as with any establishment, some of its offerings are better than others. We've ranked 25 popular Longhorn dishes so you can get to know some of our favorites. But while there are plenty of good steak options to dabble in at this chain restaurant, there are also several menu items that you would be better off never ordering. And among those, you'll definitely want to avoid Longhorn's Renegade Sirloin.
This dish is a lean center-cut top sirloin, seasoned with the chain's signature Prairie Dust and grilled. But in our opinion, lean just translates in this case to tough. In order to get through it, we had to chew vigorously, and ultimately decided that the flavor just wasn't worth the effort. In general, top sirloin doesn't have to be a tough cut. However, it can end up that way if it's not prepped and cooked correctly, which may be where Longhorn goes wrong here. On the other hand, some reviews reported a buttery texture, so this steak may just be a hit-or-miss option. Our opinion here is a combination of our own experience evaluating the Longhorn menu for taste and texture, and online reviews.
Tasty alternatives to the Renegade Sirloin
Despite the disappointing texture of the Renegade Sirloin, we did enjoy the Prairie Dust seasoning it was made with. While the exact ingredients are a secret, fans speculate it has spicy and herbal notes, potentially thanks to paprika, cayenne, turmeric, and ground coriander. So if you want all these flavors with a tastier dish, try the Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders or Seasoned French Fries, which both offer a nice sprinkling of this seasoning.
But if you don't care about the dust, and are just looking for a juicy, tender steak from Longhorn, you have plenty of other options. The Outlaw Ribeye nabbed the top spot in our ranking, thanks to its deliciously charred exterior and supremely buttery texture. You'll get a whopping 20 ounces of well-marbled meat, coated with the chain's more subtle Char Seasoning. However, it does clock in at $38.79.
So if you're looking for something a little more affordable, go for Flo's Filet. It's been a staple on Longhorn's menu since the chain first launched in 1981, which should tell you something. Starting at $29.49, you'll get a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a meatier flavor overall. And if you're in search of a vegetarian appetizer to go with all that meat, we love the White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, which come with a garlic-herb cheese stuffing and a tasty four cheese sauce.