Capellini Vs Vermicelli: The Difference Between These 2 Thin Pastas
Stacked meticulously on grocery store shelves is every long pasta imaginable. But at first glance, your eyes will immediately look for the most popular variations of this pasta, like spaghetti and fettuccine. Rarely will your eyes gravitate toward the lesser known types of long pasta, especially if you're not a pasta connoisseur. After all, there are well over 40 types of pastas to choose from. And some of these pastas are extremely similar in appearance, like capellini and vermicelli. However, they aren't as similar as you think.
In the U.S., capellini is often referred to as angel hair pasta despite there being a definitive difference between the two. The reason why these pastas are often used interchangeably is because of their thinness. However, Capellini is slightly thicker than its heavenly sibling, but much thinner than spaghetti. In fact, the width of angel hair falls between 0.78 and 0.88 millimeters, while capellini falls between 0.85 and 0.92 millimeters. Due to its thinner frame, it's often sold in a bundle that looks reminiscent of a bird's nest and is quite delicate to work with.
Like capellini, vermicelli is rather thin. However, it isn't nearly as thin as capellini or angel hair. In fact, this pasta is presented and sold as a thinner alternative to spaghetti in the U.S, while in Italy, vermicelli is known for being thicker than spaghetti. For reference, Italian spaghetti usually has a 2 millimeter thickness. Instead of having its normal 2.3 millimeter thickness, American vermicelli is drastically reduced to a 1.5 millimeter thickness. That means it loses a total of 0.8 millimeter of thickness. Luckily, vermicelli is thick enough that it's not too delicate to cook with. And that's not where the differences end.
What is Capellini?
This pasta originates from the Campania region of Southern Italy, which happens to be nestled in the middle of a prime durum wheat growing area. And this specific wheat is one of the main components in all pastas, including capellini. This wheat can be ground into semolina flour, which, when combined with water, is the base for this pasta. Compared to other pasta that can easily be made from scratch, capellini is usually formed after being pushed out of a machine. Thanks to modern technology, this once difficult to make shape, is readily available for everyone to enjoy.
The word capellini directly translates to "little hair," which perfectly describes its hair-like appearance. Since this pasta is rather delicate, it only needs a minute or two to cook, and it's the perfect option for a quick meal that's equally light and hearty. Plus, capellini really shines when you drizzle it with a touch of butter, a classic Cacio e Pepe, simple basil pesto or a garlic oil to infuse your favorite dish with more flavor; it should never be drowned in sauce.
Although it has a similar shape to spaghetti, it has a completely different texture. It's actually pretty fragile and easy to overcook and turn the pasta into a mushy mess. Plus, the pasta easily gets overpowered by heavy sauces and meats — that's why it pairs beautifully with fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs and should be accompanied by seafood and lean meats like chicken or turkey. It can even be used as a main component in soups, salads, and stir fries as well.
What is vermicelli?
Like capellini, vermicelli comes from the Campania region of Italy. However, this specific type of pasta may have actually originated in China — there's evidence that dates back to 2000 BCE that a noodle very similar to vermicelli was made there. Although the exact dates are unknown, there's even text from the 11th century that references this pasta. So, vermicelli is one of the oldest types of pasta that we can still eat today. Whenever it made the migration in the 13th or 14th century, it quickly became a staple in Italian cuisine. And from there, vermicelli spread throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
Vermicelli is more than just a single pasta, it's a phrase that's used to describe any type of long, thin pasta or noodles. While the Italian version is made with durum wheat and water, other variations are made with rice flour, mung bean starch, cornstarch, and so much more. Plus, each iteration is used in an array of sweet and savory dishes and even desserts. This is what makes vermicelli noodles so unique. It's extremely versatile and can be used in a number of different cultural cuisines.
Its name, unfortunately, translates to "little worm." But this is actually a great name because this pasta does resemble a squiggly worm when it's cooked. Since this pasta is thinner in the U.S., it takes less than five minutes to cook and will quickly absorb the flavors of any sauce it's paired with. It also pairs well with simple ingredients like olive oil or ingredients with more complex flavor profiles like seafood, garlic, capers, and fresh herbs.