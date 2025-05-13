Capellini Vs Vermicelli: The Difference Between These 2 Thin Pastas

Stacked meticulously on grocery store shelves is every long pasta imaginable. But at first glance, your eyes will immediately look for the most popular variations of this pasta, like spaghetti and fettuccine. Rarely will your eyes gravitate toward the lesser known types of long pasta, especially if you're not a pasta connoisseur. After all, there are well over 40 types of pastas to choose from. And some of these pastas are extremely similar in appearance, like capellini and vermicelli. However, they aren't as similar as you think.

In the U.S., capellini is often referred to as angel hair pasta despite there being a definitive difference between the two. The reason why these pastas are often used interchangeably is because of their thinness. However, Capellini is slightly thicker than its heavenly sibling, but much thinner than spaghetti. In fact, the width of angel hair falls between 0.78 and 0.88 millimeters, while capellini falls between 0.85 and 0.92 millimeters. Due to its thinner frame, it's often sold in a bundle that looks reminiscent of a bird's nest and is quite delicate to work with.

Like capellini, vermicelli is rather thin. However, it isn't nearly as thin as capellini or angel hair. In fact, this pasta is presented and sold as a thinner alternative to spaghetti in the U.S, while in Italy, vermicelli is known for being thicker than spaghetti. For reference, Italian spaghetti usually has a 2 millimeter thickness. Instead of having its normal 2.3 millimeter thickness, American vermicelli is drastically reduced to a 1.5 millimeter thickness. That means it loses a total of 0.8 millimeter of thickness. Luckily, vermicelli is thick enough that it's not too delicate to cook with. And that's not where the differences end.