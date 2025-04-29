Here's What Happened To Let Them Eat Candles After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To children, birthday candles are a source of magic that can make even the biggest dreams come true. To parents, the reality of those very same candles looks a bit different. After all, they're the ones purchasing this single-use product, watching it be exciting for exactly 20 seconds while lit, praying the wax doesn't melt too fast and drip all over the cake, then tossing the candles into the trash mere minutes after they're used. Loree Sandler, mother of three, had witnessed this debacle one too many times and decided she'd had enough. The world needs upgraded birthday candles, she thought.

Her husband, Bob Michelson, was already a successful businessman — so they partnered up and created edible chocolate candles. The company's name, Let Them Eat Candles, represents the fun idea of letting the kids eat the candles once they blow out the flame. The candles stay lit long enough to sing "Happy Birthday," and then the flame goes out. They don't drip or melt, are not creating unnecessary waste, and are an extra treat for the children; win, win, win. The couple, who have been married for 35 years, presented their innovative approach to birthday celebrations on "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 17 in 2024.