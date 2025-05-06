The Absolute Best Way To Cook Beyond Meat Steak Tips

Out of the many plant-based alternatives to beef and other meats, Beyond Meat is one of those brands that is rather recognizable these days. The company produces an array of products that mimic the taste, look, and texture of meats for those who don't consume them, like its plant-based seared tips. It's obviously not made from actual steak, however, so it's essential to know the best way to cook the meat-free steak tips for the best flavor — and to avoid drying them out.

According to the brand, the best way to cook its plant-based seared tips is with the air fryer that you likely use for a slew of other dishes. An air fryer relies on a rapid circulation of very hot air to cook foods quickly with very little oil. That means those pre-cooked steak tips will warm through without becoming dry, tough, or burnt. In fact, the brand's website explicitly says some other cooking methods like the microwave or oven are not recommended for the vegetarian-friendly product.