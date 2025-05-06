The Absolute Best Way To Cook Beyond Meat Steak Tips
Out of the many plant-based alternatives to beef and other meats, Beyond Meat is one of those brands that is rather recognizable these days. The company produces an array of products that mimic the taste, look, and texture of meats for those who don't consume them, like its plant-based seared tips. It's obviously not made from actual steak, however, so it's essential to know the best way to cook the meat-free steak tips for the best flavor — and to avoid drying them out.
According to the brand, the best way to cook its plant-based seared tips is with the air fryer that you likely use for a slew of other dishes. An air fryer relies on a rapid circulation of very hot air to cook foods quickly with very little oil. That means those pre-cooked steak tips will warm through without becoming dry, tough, or burnt. In fact, the brand's website explicitly says some other cooking methods like the microwave or oven are not recommended for the vegetarian-friendly product.
How to cook Beyond Meat steak tips in an air fryer and more tips to cook the meatless food
When you want to cook Beyond Meat's meatless steak tips, set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It will only take four to five minutes to cook the steak tips in the air fryer at that temperature, according to the brand's instructions. Now, there's another option if you don't have an air fryer at home. Heat an oiled non-stick pan on the stovetop over medium heat, then cook them for about five minutes. To amp up the flavor, season the steak tips with a steak rub seasoning or household spices like garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper if you like it spicy, or whatever blend matches the dish you plan to use them in.
There are many uses for the steak tips to feed those who avoid meat. Replace the beef in our tri-tip steak tacos recipe for a vegetarian-friendly taco night. The plant-based product will also add protein to our easy fried rice recipe or any beef-and-broccoli dish for when the family is craving an Asian-inspired meal. It's also easy to add to salads, like this everyday salad with herby vinaigrette, for an effortless lunch to get you through the workday — no meat involved.