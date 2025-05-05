The Canned Chili That Is As Slimy As It Gets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Canned chili is a pantry staple that can come in handy in more ways than one. Whether you're whipping up an elaborate casserole, putting together a chili cheese dip, or simply using it to top chili dogs or nachos, canned chili offers a tasty, ready-to-go mixture typically made up of tomato paste, meats, spices, and seasonings in a convenient package. At least it should. While many store-bought brands provide just what your dishes need in terms of flavor, texture, and substance, others fall flat. In our ranking of 19 brands of canned chili, we found Hormel's No Beans Chili to be the worst.
After heating up several brands on the stovetop and adding no extra ingredients, we judged the chilis on their overall taste, texture, and appearance. Although Hormel is over a decade old and known for its wide selection of canned chilis, its beanless chili was a complete disappointment. Once the chili awkwardly plopped out of the can, leaving what looked to be a jelly-like substance behind, it appeared quite slimy and horribly unappetizing. That sliminess was also evident in the chili's mouthfeel, which embodied a gelatinous texture that lacked flavor.
Hormel's No Bean Chili is 'basically soup'
Hormel Chili claims to be a "flavor you can count on," but its beanless chili has just a 1.8-star rating out of 5 on its own website. There, reviewers have complained that the chili is "basically soup." In the brand's description for the No Bean option, it claims that the can "adds excitement to any meal occasion," recommending using it to top a hot dog or fries. However, customers aren't on board and suspect the slimy texture to be the result of too much water.
One review claimed that the chili is "20% meat, 80% water, 100% a scam." Another offered a similar statement, adding, "70% water, 20% meat, 10% chili powder. 100% not worth it." Elsewhere, one Reddit user wondered if the recipe changed. "It's a brighter red flavor, with a more 'soupy' consistency, and it tastes like they mixed Stagg chili with an equal volume tomato sauce and added a lot of salt," the user noted, highlighting a bitter aftertaste that didn't exist before.
If tonight's dinner calls for a can of chili, pass over the beanless offering entirely and look instead to Hormel Chili With Beans, which came in third on our ranking. Or, even better, try our number two pick, Stagg's No Bean Natural Chili, or the absolute best canned chili, Tony Packo's Chili with Beans.