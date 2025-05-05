The Canned Chili That Is As Slimy As It Gets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned chili is a pantry staple that can come in handy in more ways than one. Whether you're whipping up an elaborate casserole, putting together a chili cheese dip, or simply using it to top chili dogs or nachos, canned chili offers a tasty, ready-to-go mixture typically made up of tomato paste, meats, spices, and seasonings in a convenient package. At least it should. While many store-bought brands provide just what your dishes need in terms of flavor, texture, and substance, others fall flat. In our ranking of 19 brands of canned chili, we found Hormel's No Beans Chili to be the worst.

After heating up several brands on the stovetop and adding no extra ingredients, we judged the chilis on their overall taste, texture, and appearance. Although Hormel is over a decade old and known for its wide selection of canned chilis, its beanless chili was a complete disappointment. Once the chili awkwardly plopped out of the can, leaving what looked to be a jelly-like substance behind, it appeared quite slimy and horribly unappetizing. That sliminess was also evident in the chili's mouthfeel, which embodied a gelatinous texture that lacked flavor.