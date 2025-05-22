A beloved grocery store in the South, there are plenty of facts you need to know about Publix that endear it to faithful shoppers. One such detail is that Publix doesn't have the most competitive prices, relying on the quality of their products to speak for themselves. For example, the Publix brand of potato chips offers a unique selection of flavors that you won't find anywhere else — and the best potato chips you can buy at Publix taste like everyone's favorite appetizer: buffalo-style chicken dip.

We tasted and ranked 10 Publix potato chip flavors, and our favorite was the buffalo-style chicken dip kettle chips. While a dip is usually the receiver of potato chips, Publix has managed to channel its complex flavor profile into a truly delicious chip flavor. We judged the chips based on flavor, texture, saltiness, and balance and found that the buffalo-style chicken dip kettle chips were the winner in every category. These unique potato chips contain flavor in layers, starting with a funky blue cheese, followed by the spicy heat of the Buffalo sauce flavor, and ending with an indulgent creaminess to round it all out.

Furthermore, these chips have just the right amount of salt to bring out each tasting note, making for a profile as complex as it is balanced. As for texture, the buffalo-style chicken dip kettle chips deliver the perfect bubbly crunch characteristic of kettle-style chips. The crunch was satisfying, addictive, and didn't destroy the roof of our mouths.