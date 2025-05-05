The Best Frozen Turkey Burgers Come From An Iconic Thanksgiving Brand
Keeping your kitchen well-stocked with a variety of frozen foods is an excellent practice for meal prepping and more. You can always reach for your favorite store-bought burgers to cook on the grill or warm up in the air fryer for added convenience. For those looking to cut back on their red meat intake, turkey burgers are an excellent source of lean protein and essential nutrients. To determine the very best frozen turkey burger option, Tasting Table ranked eight different brands and picked Butterball as the proudest bird.
An icon of the Thanksgiving season, Butterball's frozen turkey selections are a go-to for holiday dinner feasts. Its turkey burgers are certainly no slouch either. Per Tasting Table's research, Butterball scored the highest for having an ideal taste and texture, as well as a solid value for the price. The expert balance between lean and savory is something to write home about. If you're looking to perk up your poultry preparation with ease and assurance of great taste, a box of Butterball frozen turkey burgers is your best bet.
How Butterball frozen turkey burgers stack up above the rest
Butterball makes the best frozen turkey burgers for a number of reasons. Echoing our conclusion, droves of positive reviews tout the turkey burger's perfectly balanced seasoning in every moist and delicious patty. Some have hailed that, when compared to a traditional beef burger, Butterball's frozen turkey offering is as juicy and satisfying, with significantly lower fat content. Other reviewers note that the burgers aren't overly greasy and are quite easy to prepare. Whether you wish to grill, bake, air fry, or barbecue your Butterball frozen turkey burgers, it takes minimal effort and yields delicious results.
According to the Butterball website, thawing the frozen patties before cooking is not required. Simply cook the turkey burgers until each registers an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit and serve as you wish. Sit your prepared turkey patties in a luscious brioche bun and top with onion jam and a slice of melty cheddar cheese, or skip the bun entirely and serve the cooked burgers over a bed of greens. However you choose to do it, opt for Butterball above all else.