Keeping your kitchen well-stocked with a variety of frozen foods is an excellent practice for meal prepping and more. You can always reach for your favorite store-bought burgers to cook on the grill or warm up in the air fryer for added convenience. For those looking to cut back on their red meat intake, turkey burgers are an excellent source of lean protein and essential nutrients. To determine the very best frozen turkey burger option, Tasting Table ranked eight different brands and picked Butterball as the proudest bird.

An icon of the Thanksgiving season, Butterball's frozen turkey selections are a go-to for holiday dinner feasts. Its turkey burgers are certainly no slouch either. Per Tasting Table's research, Butterball scored the highest for having an ideal taste and texture, as well as a solid value for the price. The expert balance between lean and savory is something to write home about. If you're looking to perk up your poultry preparation with ease and assurance of great taste, a box of Butterball frozen turkey burgers is your best bet.