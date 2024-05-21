Here's How Long You Should Cook Frozen Burgers On The Grill
Frozen hamburger patties are quick and easy to make, and they let a crowd of hungry adults and kids customize their meal however they want. You can turn it into a quesadilla burger or give those frozen burgers a drizzle of hot sauce before you cook, there are lots of options. But when summertime hits and grill season gets underway, you might wonder how long it takes to cook these chilly meat disks on the grill. If you guessed between 10 and 20 minutes, then, winner, winner, hamburger dinner. 10 minutes will give you a rare burger, while 20 minutes will result in a burger that is well done.
A frozen hamburger patty does not need to be thawed before hitting the grill; however, letting them sit out for a couple of minutes so they come apart more readily is not a bad idea. The cook time will vary based on how large, thick, and uniformed in size your burger patties are, but how long you are slaving over an open fire also depends on what type of grill you are using.
Set your grill to this temperature
A gas grill is going to be slightly more consistent than a charcoal barbecue because you can easily set and control the temperature. A charcoal grill may seem like more of a guessing game, but once the coals have turned white, you are in business to start grilling. While you might be tempted to crank up the heat, resist. When cooking a frozen burger on the grill, this will result in uneven cooking.
You want to heat your grill to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You are going to need to flip your frozen burgers a couple of times during that 10 to 20 minutes of cook time. You will know it's time to turn these babies to the other side once they start smoking and grease begins to trickle, causing the flames to flare up. For this reason, make certain you have this essential grilling tool: a good spatula. Overturn them about every five minutes, and you will know your burgers are done when the internal temperature is a minimum 160 degrees Fahrenheit.