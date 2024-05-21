Here's How Long You Should Cook Frozen Burgers On The Grill

Frozen hamburger patties are quick and easy to make, and they let a crowd of hungry adults and kids customize their meal however they want. You can turn it into a quesadilla burger or give those frozen burgers a drizzle of hot sauce before you cook, there are lots of options. But when summertime hits and grill season gets underway, you might wonder how long it takes to cook these chilly meat disks on the grill. If you guessed between 10 and 20 minutes, then, winner, winner, hamburger dinner. 10 minutes will give you a rare burger, while 20 minutes will result in a burger that is well done.

A frozen hamburger patty does not need to be thawed before hitting the grill; however, letting them sit out for a couple of minutes so they come apart more readily is not a bad idea. The cook time will vary based on how large, thick, and uniformed in size your burger patties are, but how long you are slaving over an open fire also depends on what type of grill you are using.