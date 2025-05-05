Martha Washington's Favorite Drink Was A Classic She Learned From Her Mother

The longstanding viral "One Hot Cheeto would kill a Victorian child" meme has been recently debunked by an also-viral Instagram reel by @bombasticnoa. As the poster smartly points out, "No it wouldn't! He works in the mines! From the age of six he works in the mines, from dawn till dusk! The doctor prescribed him opium for a tummy ache! Be realistic." The Washingtons served in the White House from 1789 to 1797 – which predates the Victorian era (1820-1914) by several decades — and the point remains: Foodies of the 1700s had the constitution (pun intended) to enjoy the finer things in life. A snack table at the Washingtons' home in Mount Vernon wouldn't be complete without a bowl of bold rum punch, Martha Washington's all-time favorite drink.

Per the lore, well-known entertainer Martha Washington first got her penchant for hosting from her mother, who created the rum punch recipe that Martha grew to love and serve at her own famous parties.In fact, the official website of George Washington's Mount Vernon provides a recipe crafted by the Distilled Spirits Council and bartending legend Dale DeGroff, designed to mimic what Martha would have been sipping. By their count, her punch was a combination of white rum, dark rum, orange curaçao, simple syrup, lemons, oranges, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. To assemble, she muddled the fresh fruit with the spices and simple syrup, then added in the spirits, water, and strained the mixture through a colander into a clarified punch.