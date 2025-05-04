What Is A Gastropub, Exactly?

"Gastropub" has become a rather generic term for casual hangouts and eateries, but what makes it different from any other pub, bar, or bistro down the street? There are dozens of different labels for the places we kick back and relax, and while they all offer some form of refreshments, they each deliver a totally different energy. Pub, short for "public house," is now a universal term for a cozy bar, but when Britain coined the term back in the 17th century, it was the introduction of a new type of third space.

At the time, alehouses and bars were primarily members-only, leaving only selected lodges and taverns for your everyday folks, which were geared more toward travelers rather than locals. Public spaces were rolled out as lounges where anyone could step in and enjoy a drink; a foreign concept in those days. The term dropped some letters over time, shortening to just pub, and became associated with any relaxed, unpretentious watering hole. It wasn't until the early '90s that "gastro" was placed in front of "pub" to coin the term "gastropub."

British pubs were all about the drinking and less about the food — that is, until David Eyre and Mike Belben had anything to say about it. In 1991, the two entrepreneurs took over The Eagle in Clerkenwell, London. They had the tasty drinks down pat, the "Cheers" level welcoming crowd, and the cozy atmosphere, but the pub scene was missing one thing: good food. Classic British comfort foods like chips, pies, and toasties were often found on pub menus, but the light fare never matched the quality of a reputable restaurant.