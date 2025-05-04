Give Homemade Pie Crust A Sweet Shine With This Type Of Sugar

To adhere the Turbinado sugar to your pie crust for a gorgeous shine, it must be done before baking. Start by making an egg wash, usually an egg yolk mixed with about a tablespoon or so of heavy cream. The egg wash will not only help the Turbinado sugar adhere to the pie crust but also help to give the pastry a golden shine. Liberally coat the egg-washed pie crust with Turbinado sugar so it has an evenly distributed coating that will catch and reflect the light after baking for the ultimate shine. If you're making a double-layered pie crust, either solid or latticed, make sure to evenly coat the entire surface of exposed dough. If you can't be bothered to make a homemade pie crust, you could elevate a store-bought pie crust in the same way by brushing an egg wash along the edges of the raw crust before a quick bake and sprinkling with a generous coating of Turbinado sugar.

Turbinado is also commonly used to top muffins and some cookies for an extra crunch and shiny finish. It is even a great sweetener for coffee or lattes as it has a richer flavor than white sugar, and you've likely seen it in coffee shops in small brown paper packets called Sugar In The Raw. Before you embark on your next homemade pie crust journey, check out our fail-proof tips so you can get the most delicious, flaky, and shiny pie crust.