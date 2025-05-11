Here's Where Costco Sources Its Lobster Tails
Adore the taste of the sea and like to source good-quality ingredients? Then Costco lobster tails make a luxurious treat. The store stocks a range of seafood, such as shrimps, scallops, and sockeye salmon, but its Coastal Seafood lobster tails are particularly large and meaty, making them a winner if you want as much bang for your buck as possible. But where does Costco source them from? If the provenance and quality of your food is important to you, we've got you covered.
Costco states on its website that the lobster is wild caught in the cold North Atlantic waters of Maine and Canada. The raw tails are frozen in their shells before being shipped direct to your door, as these are available for online purchase only. There are 12 lobster tails, weighing 6-8 ounces each, in every packet of Costco's Coastal Seafood frozen lobster, which clocks in at an expensive $249.99 for a pack, with shipping included in the price. Note that this is a different product from the in-store warm-water lobster tails. Lobsters from Maine are particularly sweet tasting because the cooler temperature of the water prevents the salt in the sea from permeating the meat. Their premium cost and mellow taste means these crustaceans are best cooked with care to avoid them being overpowered by other prominent flavors.
How to cook Costco lobster tails
One of the simplest ways to cook Costco lobster tails is to make a slit down their length, pull them slightly open, and baste them with a garlicky butter before broiling. This method allows the natural flavor of the lobster meat to shine and doesn't mask the mild oceanic character of these delicious crustaceans. One of the coolest things about cooking lobsters, of course, is watching their shells turn a deep red color when they're exposed to heat; this change is due to the presence of a carotenoid component of the shell called astaxthanthin. However, you shouldn't solely rely on color to determine if your lobster is done. Instead make an incision at the point where the tail would meet the body and check if the flesh is opaque. If it's still a little translucent, it requires further cooking.
Other excellent tips for cooking lobster tail to perfection include boiling them in salted water or a fragrant broth, preparing them in a sous vide with plenty of herby butter, or serving them in a rich beurre monté sauce. Bear in mind that you should never grill lobster tails without the shell because it helps to protect the tender flesh from the fierce heat of the barbecue. If you're using Costco's frozen lobster tails, thaw them first and allow them to come to room temperature before placing them on the hot grate.