Here's Where Costco Sources Its Lobster Tails

Adore the taste of the sea and like to source good-quality ingredients? Then Costco lobster tails make a luxurious treat. The store stocks a range of seafood, such as shrimps, scallops, and sockeye salmon, but its Coastal Seafood lobster tails are particularly large and meaty, making them a winner if you want as much bang for your buck as possible. But where does Costco source them from? If the provenance and quality of your food is important to you, we've got you covered.

Costco states on its website that the lobster is wild caught in the cold North Atlantic waters of Maine and Canada. The raw tails are frozen in their shells before being shipped direct to your door, as these are available for online purchase only. There are 12 lobster tails, weighing 6-8 ounces each, in every packet of Costco's Coastal Seafood frozen lobster, which clocks in at an expensive $249.99 for a pack, with shipping included in the price. Note that this is a different product from the in-store warm-water lobster tails. Lobsters from Maine are particularly sweet tasting because the cooler temperature of the water prevents the salt in the sea from permeating the meat. Their premium cost and mellow taste means these crustaceans are best cooked with care to avoid them being overpowered by other prominent flavors.