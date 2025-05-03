Why You Won't Find Mozart Chocolate Liqueur In Our Shopping Carts

It may not be high on your list of priorities while stocking your at-home bar, but chocolate liqueur can be an incredibly versatile addition to your collection. Chocolate liqueur can be used to make dozens of rich cocktails, such as the best chocolate martini you'll ever try, or to convert an already creamy milkshake into a boozy frozen Nutella Mudslide. Here at Tasting Table, we sampled seven popular chocolate liqueurs and determined that Mozart's dark chocolate liqueur just doesn't measure up.

We found that the liqueur had a strange, runny consistency and smelled vaguely medicinal upon opening the bottle. The foil wrapping on the outside meant it was impossible to see the liqueur before it was poured, which we were surprised to discover was much darker than expected. The flavor is comparable to an actual bar of dark chocolate, and although dark chocolate can be pleasant in some situations, it also comes with a sour aftertaste. We found a slightly acidic mouthfeel after sampling the liqueur, which just fell flat in comparison to the other chocolate liqueurs on the list.