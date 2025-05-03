Why You Won't Find Mozart Chocolate Liqueur In Our Shopping Carts
It may not be high on your list of priorities while stocking your at-home bar, but chocolate liqueur can be an incredibly versatile addition to your collection. Chocolate liqueur can be used to make dozens of rich cocktails, such as the best chocolate martini you'll ever try, or to convert an already creamy milkshake into a boozy frozen Nutella Mudslide. Here at Tasting Table, we sampled seven popular chocolate liqueurs and determined that Mozart's dark chocolate liqueur just doesn't measure up.
We found that the liqueur had a strange, runny consistency and smelled vaguely medicinal upon opening the bottle. The foil wrapping on the outside meant it was impossible to see the liqueur before it was poured, which we were surprised to discover was much darker than expected. The flavor is comparable to an actual bar of dark chocolate, and although dark chocolate can be pleasant in some situations, it also comes with a sour aftertaste. We found a slightly acidic mouthfeel after sampling the liqueur, which just fell flat in comparison to the other chocolate liqueurs on the list.
Mozart dark chocolate liqueur hits a sour note
Mozart Chocolate Liqueur is an Austrian-based brand with roots stretching back 60 years to the hometown of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, hence the name. The liqueurs are produced in Salzburg, Austria at the renowned Mozart Distillerie, which has been recognized by multiple international institutions. The Mozart brand is coveted because of its gluten-free and vegan selections, which are often praised for using sugar beet distillate as the base spirit. The brand makes other kinds of chocolate liqueurs besides dark chocolate, including strawberry chocolate and white chocolate flavors that we ranked sixth and fourth place on our chocolate liqueurs list.
The Mozart dark chocolate liqueur, though not our favorite, is also lactose-free, making the beverage consumable by customers from diverse culinary backgrounds. Interestingly, the dark chocolate liqueur is officially described on the Mozart website as containing "smoky herbal notes of cocoa beans." However, through our sampling, we found that there wasn't much of a smoky aftertaste at all. Although Mozart's other chocolate liqueur flavors might make it onto our bar shelves, you certainly won't find the dark chocolate liqueur in our shopping carts.