The Caffeine Difference Between Starbucks And Costa Coffee

Caffeine sensitivity is a real thing, whether that means you need an obscene amount of it in order to thrive and feel your best, or one milligram too much could send you into a pit of anxiety. But there are also more serious implications, as evidenced by those who are pregnant or suffer from heart conditions and sleep disorders. That's why it's so concerning that 2023 research by Which?, otherwise known as "the U.K.'s consumer champion," found vast differences in the caffeine content of the same coffee drinks from different cafés in the U.K. While the organization found disparities between all the drinks they measured, those from Starbucks U.K. and Costa Coffee were overwhelmingly different.

According to the study's findings, a cappuccino from Costa contains more than five times as much caffeine as one from a U.K. Starbucks — delivering a whopping 325 milligrams, which is more than that found in a can of Red Bull or a Celsius energy drink. Compare this to a U.K. Starbucks cappuccino's measly 66 milligrams. As an important side note, you might notice that this is significantly less than the 150 milligrams in a cappuccino from a U.S. Starbucks. That's because U.K. Starbucks drinks contain less caffeine than their U.S. equivalents. In either case, Costa wins the caffeine game when it comes to espresso-based beverages.

The wide difference in caffeine content can mostly be handed down to the fact that a large cappuccino from Costa contains 4 shots of espresso, while a comparable Starbucks venti — the name for a large drink from Starbucks — contains just 2 shots. But Starbucks also brews arabica espresso for all of its shots, while Costa Coffee brews a blend of arabica and robusta. Among the many differences between arabica and robusta coffee, robusta contains about double the caffeine.