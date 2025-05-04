One Popular Baking Staple You Should Only Be Buying At Costco

If you're baking regularly, you're going through a lot of flour, and keeping your pantry stocked up isn't cheap. That's especially true if you're getting the good stuff. Flour comes in many different varieties, but no matter what variety you're buying, you'll have your choice between a bleached or unbleached variety. While each can be used interchangeably, unbleached flour tends to be the preferred choice, especially for breads, given the elasticity that the natural process grants it. The catch is that those natural processes take time — and that, inherently, makes unbleached flour slightly more expensive than bleached flour. But, that's only if you don't have a Costco membership.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to Costco, shoppers cited their regret for not stocking up on flour at the wholesale club. One shopper found that, after purchasing a 5-pound bag of King Arthur Baking Company's Unbleached Bread Flour from their local grocery store for $7.50, they could've got twice as much for just 50 cents more at Costco.

At Costco, 10-pound bags of unbleached bread flour from King Arthur sell for as little as $7.99, depending on your location. Not even stores like Meijer or Walmart can beat that; there, 5-pound bags of the same brand and variety go for around $5 to $6. Being one of the preferred flour brands on the U.S. market, finding bags of King Arthur at that price is a real steal. So, if you come across them at your local warehouse, stock up.