The Popular Brand Behind Starbucks Caramel Sauce

If you're looking to make a copycat Starbucks drink with your newly purchased Fontana caramel sauce, you should know there is a standard amount to add, depending on the size of your drink: Two pumps for a tall, three pumps for a grande, and four pumps for a venti. But you certainly can forgo these amounts, start with one pump, and add more as you see fit.

Aside from recreating Starbucks' drinks at home, you could add caramel sauce to food items, like desserts. Along with your coffee, you can dress your morning pancakes or waffles with a caramel drizzle, or add it to your batter for more flavor. You can also use the caramel as a topping for cakes, including tres leches.

Fontana makes tons of sauces and syrups besides caramel, including vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, white chocolate, and pumpkin, so you can make any drink — like the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino — from the chain that you're craving.

While flavored sauces are included in many of Starbucks' drinks, they aren't the same as syrups, which are typically responsible for the majority of the flavor. They can also be added to just about any drink of your choosing if you'd like an added boost of sweetness.