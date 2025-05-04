The Popular Brand Behind Starbucks Caramel Sauce
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to Starbucks, many adjustments are available to make your perfect drink. This often comes in the form of its sauces and syrups, which people can add more or less of depending on preference. This is especially true with its caramel drinks, like its Caramel Frappuccino and Caramel Macchiato (which uses a dark espresso roast). But there's a specific brand responsible for the sauces and syrups that help create the drinks we crave and buy often. The brand behind Starbucks' caramel sauce appears to be Fontana. It's even referred to as "Fontana for Starbucks" in some descriptions.
Fontana's caramel sauce can be purchased on Amazon and is sometimes available from Point Products USA, which describes it as the "same delicious caramel sauce you will find in Starbucks Caramel Macchiatos." You can even find this product at Walmart, so you can get your Starbucks fix whenever the mood strikes — for about $40 for a 63-ounce bottle.
How to utilize Fontana's caramel sauce
If you're looking to make a copycat Starbucks drink with your newly purchased Fontana caramel sauce, you should know there is a standard amount to add, depending on the size of your drink: Two pumps for a tall, three pumps for a grande, and four pumps for a venti. But you certainly can forgo these amounts, start with one pump, and add more as you see fit.
Aside from recreating Starbucks' drinks at home, you could add caramel sauce to food items, like desserts. Along with your coffee, you can dress your morning pancakes or waffles with a caramel drizzle, or add it to your batter for more flavor. You can also use the caramel as a topping for cakes, including tres leches.
Fontana makes tons of sauces and syrups besides caramel, including vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, white chocolate, and pumpkin, so you can make any drink — like the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino — from the chain that you're craving.
While flavored sauces are included in many of Starbucks' drinks, they aren't the same as syrups, which are typically responsible for the majority of the flavor. They can also be added to just about any drink of your choosing if you'd like an added boost of sweetness.