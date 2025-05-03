You're Not Using Tartar Sauce For Sandwiches - But Here's Why You Should

Tartar sauce isn't the one-trick pony we often think it is. There are many more ways to use tartar sauce beyond fish; all you'd need is a bit of creativity and the willingness to experiment. Sometimes, you won't even have to step out of your comfort zone to do it. Just use it as a saucy upgrade for your everyday sandwiches. Such a simple change can prove to be quite the stroke of genius in the end. After all, why bother getting stuck in the same old mayo rut when tartar sauce is right there?

If you think about it, tartar sauce holds almost all the similar qualities as mayonnaise, only better. You're still getting that familiar creamy, tangy taste in its mayo base. However, the real fun starts when pickles and capers come into play, bringing their signature briny depth that adds dimension to an otherwise simple sandwich. Fresh dill or chives intertwine an herbaceous aroma, and lemon juice balances out all these different elements with its zippy citrus brightness. These subtle complexities will complement the protein — whether it's chicken, beef, shrimp, fish, or even tofu — and uplift all those fresh veggies. Ordinary sandwiches are a thing of the past at this point.