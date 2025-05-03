You're Not Using Tartar Sauce For Sandwiches - But Here's Why You Should
Tartar sauce isn't the one-trick pony we often think it is. There are many more ways to use tartar sauce beyond fish; all you'd need is a bit of creativity and the willingness to experiment. Sometimes, you won't even have to step out of your comfort zone to do it. Just use it as a saucy upgrade for your everyday sandwiches. Such a simple change can prove to be quite the stroke of genius in the end. After all, why bother getting stuck in the same old mayo rut when tartar sauce is right there?
If you think about it, tartar sauce holds almost all the similar qualities as mayonnaise, only better. You're still getting that familiar creamy, tangy taste in its mayo base. However, the real fun starts when pickles and capers come into play, bringing their signature briny depth that adds dimension to an otherwise simple sandwich. Fresh dill or chives intertwine an herbaceous aroma, and lemon juice balances out all these different elements with its zippy citrus brightness. These subtle complexities will complement the protein — whether it's chicken, beef, shrimp, fish, or even tofu — and uplift all those fresh veggies. Ordinary sandwiches are a thing of the past at this point.
Creamy, crispy sandwiches for the win
You already know the drill with sandwiches: bread, lettuce, tomatoes, a protein, and in this case, a tartar sauce to bring everything together. Within these fundamental elements lies a world of potential for mixing and matching ingredients. Obviously, your best bet is a deep-fried protein. Whether made with a beer batter or coated in blackened seasonings, there's always room for a fried fish filet to tag along. Deep-fried shrimp, laced with intense spices and drenched in a tangy sauce, make one gorgeous shrimp po' boys sandwich. Not a fan of seafood? A fried chicken sandwich is the next best thing. The meat is just as light (albeit more so savory and less sweet or flaky), and the exterior is no less crispy — an unexpectedly perfect match for tartar sauce.
Coleslaw, tartar sauce's frequent companion in fish and chips dishes, also works every time. Pickled rhubarb and gherkins are great for those looking to try something new. Horseradish and shallot add a punchy bite that gives the sandwich another flavor dimension — a particularly good fit if you also have soy sauce mixed into the sauce. Meanwhile, those who like a little heat will surely love hot sauces like Sriracha or Tabasco, or Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper for a flair of Louisiana cuisine. Jalapeño or chipotle peppers, on the other hand, are a stellar pick if you want something on the vibrant, tongue-tingling side. Even Worcestershire sauce has a spot, especially when you want to intensify the overall tangy taste.