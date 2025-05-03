How To Achieve A Fresher Flavor In Fruit-Infused Simple Syrup

Fresh fruit will always be one of the best go-to ingredients for sprucing up cocktails. When added to simple syrup, it imparts a bolder, livelier flavor that melds perfectly with the other ingredients. However, some infused simple syrups don't completely capture the same nuances that come with a bite into fruit. If you find that your fruit-infused syrups don't taste as fresh as real fruit, skip the hot water when making it.

Simmering a pot full of fresh berries or citrus slices with sugar and water is an easy way to get a fruit-forward simple syrup (like with our homemade blueberry simple syrup recipe), but it also may change the taste of the produce itself. Similar to searing lemons for a deeper taste or caramelizing bananas in the oven, hot water will alter the flavors of fruit. The heat brings out the sugars in the fruit, giving it a richer taste that lacks the freshness of the ingredient in its natural state. The increased sweetness isn't always bad, but if you want to pick up on the slight bitterness of blackberries or the floral flair of peaches, blend fruit with room temperature water.

Although sugar melts more quickly in hot water, the crystals will still dissolve at a cooler temperature. Using room temp water, sugar, and your fresh fruits of choice, pulse everything in the blender before straining the mixture. The fast-rotating blades of the blender help the sugar dissolve more quickly while ensuring all the fruity flavors make their way into the simple syrup.