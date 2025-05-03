What Is A 'Finger' Of Whiskey, Exactly?

If you've ever heard someone order "a finger of whiskey," you might have wondered what that means. We know what a shot of whiskey is and what a pour is, we know that ordering bourbon neat means no ice and on the rocks means ice, but what is this strange body part-related request? It's actually a measurement: If you hold your index finger around the base of a rocks glass used for sipping whiskey, the width between the side of your finger along the base and the side closer to the top roughly equates to the standard amount of whiskey that is served.

When you order a shot, the size you'll get at any bar that takes measurements and responsible serving seriously is 1½ ounces. If you order a neat or on-the-rocks pour, that increases slightly to two ounces. To measure these pours, bartenders use jiggers; those are the metal tools that look like two differently sized funnels stuck together at their ends. You'll see bartenders use them to pour spirits before dumping them into glasses or shakers — they vary, but most commonly, the larger end measures 1½ ounces, and the smaller ¾ of an ounce. Jiggers are one of the most important tools to have for your home bar, but if you don't have one, you can use measuring spoons. Or when just serving up a neat pour of a spirit like whiskey, you can also use your own fingers. One finger equals about two ounces, two fingers equals four, and so on.