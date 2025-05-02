The Most Affordable Brisket Involves Just A Little Extra Prep

Whether you're smoking brisket for your next backyard barbecue or serving this five-spice braised seder brisket for Passover celebrations, you'll know that brisket is a large cut of beef with a price tag to match. While prices vary depending on the cut and grade of the meat, you can make any purchase more affordable by opting for untrimmed brisket.

Despite it being a lean and fairly tough cut of beef, brisket contains a large layer of fat that is often trimmed before being packaged. The labor required to trim the fat comes at a price which can be nearly twice as much as untrimmed brisket per pound; the average cost of a trimmed cut is around $9.50 per pound whereas untrimmed averages between $4 and $5. Of course, this means that you will have to trim the fat off the brisket yourself. But doing your own trimming has its advantages, starting with more control over flavor.

Since fat is a key source of flavor, you can choose to remove less of the fat cap for especially rich and smoky brisket. An extra bit of fat will also render into the tougher, lean meat as the home-trimmed brisket cooks, resulting in an irresistible melt-in-your-mouth texture.