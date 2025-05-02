Here's What Makes Highland Beef Such A Big Deal

To the average person, Highland cows are known for their signature long-haired look, with the bangs covering their eyes — a picture so aesthetic that many rustically-decorated homes have proudly displayed it on their walls. But to professional chefs, butchers, farmers, and other people in the meat production chain, Highland beef represents a lot more than just an aesthetic; it represents heritage, quality, and a flavor like no other.

One of the main things that makes this Scottish breed of cattle so unique is its lifestyle. Highland cows are normally 100% grass-fed, exclusively consuming only the wild plants they find on pasture. They can live in a natural environment all year round and don't need to overwinter in a barn. This lifestyle highly impacts the meat of Highland beef, which ends up being deeply flavorful, moist, tender, and less fatty. It's a favorite choice for people looking to consume meat with lower levels of cholesterol and omega-6, and higher levels of omega-3.

Highland beef is compatible with many different cooking techniques. You can use it in dishes that specifically call for leaner beef (not using fatty meat is the important tip to keep in mind when making beef burek, for example), go the classic steak route, make an extra flavorful pot roast, or turn it into an old-fashioned beef stew. The versatility of Highland beef is a testament to its quality and a big reason why chefs love cooking with it.