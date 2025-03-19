The Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Beef Burek

The secret to good burek is in the filling; every Balkan native will tell you that. The pastry is not insignificant, but we're quick to forgive if it's a little too flaky or slightly burnt at the bottom — as long as the filling is perfect, the burek is good. What makes burek so special in Slavic cuisine is that it comes in many different varieties, depending on the choice of filling; cottage cheese, potatoes, spinach, and minced meat are the most popular. Lamb, beef, or mixed minced meat are commonly used in meat burek (also called meat pie, although it is simply called "burek" in Bosnia and Herzegovina). If you're planning to make beef burek at home, keep in mind that using lean beef will lead to the best results.

When you think of classic Balkan cuisine, fatty meat like juicy ćevapi almost certainly comes to mind. With burek, you want to go in the opposite direction. The base of this pastry is the very thin phyllo dough, so if you're using fattier meat, the oil will seep right through it, making the burek too greasy and causing it to burn. When buying the meat, opt for the one labeled as 90% lean at the minimum, which means the total fat percentage does not exceed 10%. You could also use 93% lean beef or higher if that's your preference.