The Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Beef Burek
The secret to good burek is in the filling; every Balkan native will tell you that. The pastry is not insignificant, but we're quick to forgive if it's a little too flaky or slightly burnt at the bottom — as long as the filling is perfect, the burek is good. What makes burek so special in Slavic cuisine is that it comes in many different varieties, depending on the choice of filling; cottage cheese, potatoes, spinach, and minced meat are the most popular. Lamb, beef, or mixed minced meat are commonly used in meat burek (also called meat pie, although it is simply called "burek" in Bosnia and Herzegovina). If you're planning to make beef burek at home, keep in mind that using lean beef will lead to the best results.
When you think of classic Balkan cuisine, fatty meat like juicy ćevapi almost certainly comes to mind. With burek, you want to go in the opposite direction. The base of this pastry is the very thin phyllo dough, so if you're using fattier meat, the oil will seep right through it, making the burek too greasy and causing it to burn. When buying the meat, opt for the one labeled as 90% lean at the minimum, which means the total fat percentage does not exceed 10%. You could also use 93% lean beef or higher if that's your preference.
Burek benefits from the right kind of moisture
With burek, there is such a thing as the right and the wrong kind of moisture. As already mentioned, too much grease from fatty meat can ruin the texture. Even with lean meat, you'll want to let the minced beef cool off after browning it on the stove before you fill the dough with it. Whatever you do, don't put the hot meat on the phyllo dough! If you've accidentally used fattier meat or the filling feels way too drippy, you can briefly drain it in a colander.
With all that said, the phyllo dough is admittedly very dry, and it does need the right type of moisture. Brush each layer of the dough with oil or a water-and-oil mixture. Ideally, keep the layers you're not actively working with covered with a moist cloth or plastic wrap to prevent them from drying out. It doesn't hurt to work quickly, either. Once the burek is almost fully baked and the top crust has turned golden brown, pour a glass of hot water over it and let it bake for the final few minutes. Once you bite into the perfectly balanced texture of the soft, flaky dough and the flavorful filling, you'll understand why burek is the viral pastry that's taken over Staten Island.