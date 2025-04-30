Sheet Pan Pizza Just Got Easier With This Crust Swap

Making pizza on a sheet pan provides a solution for home cooks who don't have a pizza oven, stone, or the other necessary components to make a traditional pie. A traditional pizza crust, whether it's made from scratch or store-bought, is still fairly simple. Even so, there's usually an even easier way to pull off an array of dishes at home, particularly with sheet pan pizza. In this case, it's to swap classic pizza dough with the phyllo dough that's often used in a traditional spanakopita recipe.

There are a few reasons why it's worth using the alternative ingredient for sheet pan pizza. Phyllo dough often comes cut in the same size as many standard-sized baking sheets, so there's no rolling or cutting involved. In addition to that one less step, phyllo dough is ready to use as soon as it's room temperature, so there is no rolling or rising required. Just be careful when thawing frozen phyllo dough, as it is quite delicate. The unconventional pizza crust will also offer a lighter, crispier base for the cheese and other toppings like mushrooms. So, if you tend to lean towards a flaky, thin-crust pie at the pizzeria, this swap is worth the shot at home.