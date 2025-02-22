Want A Shatteringly Crispy Top On Your Casserole? We Cracked The Code

There's no limit to what you can do with this formidable pairing. Whatever your repertoire of casserole recipes entails, phyllo fits right in. But first, how about a casserole spin on the traditional spanakopita? It's a low-effort, deconstructed approach that allows you to enjoy this beloved Greek pie for breakfast, lunch, and even dinner.

Advertisement

When you're in the mood for something heartier, it's time to make chicken casserole. You have probably done it countless times before, but this time, swapping out the croutons for phyllo will make the dish feel new again. The same could be said for a sausage casserole, or any other kind of meat, where each forkful brings savory, buttery richness. And guess what? This also works with sweet casseroles. A sweet potato or sweet carrot casserole is already good, but with phyllo also included, it's downright irresistible.

You will need around five to seven phyllo sheets, or more depending on how thick you want your crust. For a sturdy texture, stack them on top of one another after brushing each with butter. Crumble them a little or tear them into uneven pieces for a more "messy," rustic look and lighter bites. You can even layer the phyllo directly into the casserole filling and sprinkle a bit of seasoning over the dough sheets to elevate the flavor profile. As for the temperature and baking time, this all comes down to the specific recipe and ingredients. However, 30 to 50 minutes at 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit is relatively standard. Just make sure to keep an eye on the casserole and pull it out once you notice the phyllo has turned golden brown and crisped up.

Advertisement