Stop Searching For The Best Pistachio Ice Cream, We Already Found It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While cake and pie often divide dessert lovers' allegiances, we all scream for ice cream! And the countless flavors and brands lining your local grocery store's freezer aisle offer something for every taste and budget. Pistachio ice cream may not be as popular as chocolate or vanilla, but it's a longstanding flavor that many brands both old and new offer. We ranked 8 different brands of pistachio ice cream and, in this case, the older brand prevailed. Häagen Dazs is the classic brand behind the absolute best pistachio ice cream.
Despite a seemingly Scandinavian name, Häagen Dazs is an American ice cream company that's been a favorite for decades. In fact, its classic vanilla bean flavor also scored well in our rankings of popular ice cream brands. Thus, it came as no big surprise that pistachio would also be a winner.
Häagen Dazs pistachio ice cream had an impeccable flavor with an intense pistachio nuttiness balanced perfectly with sweetness and dairy richness. The texture was equally indulgent, with a super creamy mouthfeel punctuated by a satisfying crunch from bits of real pistachios riddled throughout the pint. Plus, the pistachios that provided the crunch were roasted and salted, delivering more nutty depth and a salty complement to balance the sweetness of the ice cream. We couldn't put our spoons down as each flawless bite was so addictively rich, creamy, and bursting with pistachio flavor.
More glowing reviews of this ice cream
Customers from online shopping sites like Amazon as well as national grocery chains like Target and Walmart echoed our sentiments on the deliciousness of Häagen Dazs' pistachio ice cream. Amazon customers praised the texture and flavor of the ice cream in countless 5-star reviews. The textural contrast was also a popular subject in reviews that described Häagen Dazs pistachio ice cream as being silky, creamy, and packed with crunchy pistachios.
If you're new to pistachio ice cream, Häagen Dazs will certainly be the brand to set the highest standard. A nutty, crunchy, and creamy scoop of pistachio will pair well with robust flavors like dark chocolate, or even a drizzle of classic Hershey's chocolate syrup. It'll also pair well with tart fruit compote like cherry or raspberry. Combine chocolate, cherry, and pistachio flavors in one delicious dessert by making this recipe for traditional spumoni ice cream cake.