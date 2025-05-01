Stop Searching For The Best Pistachio Ice Cream, We Already Found It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While cake and pie often divide dessert lovers' allegiances, we all scream for ice cream! And the countless flavors and brands lining your local grocery store's freezer aisle offer something for every taste and budget. Pistachio ice cream may not be as popular as chocolate or vanilla, but it's a longstanding flavor that many brands both old and new offer. We ranked 8 different brands of pistachio ice cream and, in this case, the older brand prevailed. Häagen Dazs is the classic brand behind the absolute best pistachio ice cream.

Despite a seemingly Scandinavian name, Häagen Dazs is an American ice cream company that's been a favorite for decades. In fact, its classic vanilla bean flavor also scored well in our rankings of popular ice cream brands. Thus, it came as no big surprise that pistachio would also be a winner.

Häagen Dazs pistachio ice cream had an impeccable flavor with an intense pistachio nuttiness balanced perfectly with sweetness and dairy richness. The texture was equally indulgent, with a super creamy mouthfeel punctuated by a satisfying crunch from bits of real pistachios riddled throughout the pint. Plus, the pistachios that provided the crunch were roasted and salted, delivering more nutty depth and a salty complement to balance the sweetness of the ice cream. We couldn't put our spoons down as each flawless bite was so addictively rich, creamy, and bursting with pistachio flavor.