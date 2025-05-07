Keep Any Toasted Sandwich Crispy With This Easy Step

Whether it's for a ham-and-cheese panini or a tuna melt panini, toasted bread is an essential component of many types of sandwiches; there's even a case to use toasted bread to elevate a PB&J with crunch. But all of these options will turn out rather unimpressive if the bread is soggy by the time it hits the plate. However, there's a rather effortless way to keep the bread crispy before you make the sandwich to prevent these mishaps.

So before you slather on the mayonnaise, pile on the tuna salad, or wrap the bread for later, keep this step in mind: let the bread rest on the cooling rack that you might use for cookies for at least 30 seconds or up to a couple of minutes. When any type of bread comes out of the toaster, oven, or griddle, it's hot, and when you add cold condiments or wrap it up immediately, there will be condensation build up that will cause the bread to turn soggy. A wire rack will allow the bread to cool and crisp up before you assemble the sandwiches.