The absolute best packaged salad kits, featuring fresh greens, nuts, croutons, and sachets of dressing, are the ultimate in convenience. Simply decant the entire bag into a bowl and toss everything together with a drizzle of the accompanying dressing and crunchies before digging in. However, while these kits are fuss-free, they can get boring if you're eating the same variety every week with the same main meal; a flavor that was once complex and inviting can begin to taste one-note with over-familiarity. An effortless way to make your store-bought salad kit twice as flavorful is to employ one easy trick: Mix up a couple of kits to create a new and improved salad.

This move is simple but garners superb results because all the elements are ready-prepped. All that's required on your part is a little creativity when it comes to selecting complementary flavors and a quick assembly job. For example, you could mix a Caesar salad kit with sweet kale to increase your intake of leafy greens, or easily combine a Green Goddess salad kit with a Southwest-style bag that includes an aromatic cilantro-based dressing. Alternatively, a crunchy slaw with shredded cheese would work brilliantly with a bacon Caesar by offsetting its saltiness, and a salad with tangy pickles would complement a bag of crunchy leaves that comes with a creamy, mustard-based dressing. Taylor Farms' dill pickle chopped kit is the best salad kit in our opinion, as it contains brioche croutons and a herby dill ranch dressing.