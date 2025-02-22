We Found The Best Salad Kit, And It's Perfect For Pickle Lovers

Whether you're new to salad making or simply don't have the time to prep all the vegetables and make salad dressing from scratch, salad kits are a great resource. They're the perfect meal-sized portion of ingredients pre-chopped and embellished with extra goodies like croutons, seeds, seasonings, and complex salad dressings. If you've ever perused the salad kit selection at your local grocery store's refrigerated produce section, the variety is overwhelming. So, the Tasting Table staff tried and ranked 13 packaged salad kits to help you narrow down the selection to the very best choices and found that pickle lovers will want to grab Taylor Farms' Dill Pickle Chopped Kit.

The Taylor Farms salad kit came in second in our ranking behind Trader Joe's Veggies & Greens Salad Kit, which seems to have been discontinued. Even as a first-place-by-default salad kit, this dill pickle chopped salad kit deserves first place for originality. Not only are there diced pickles in the dill ranch dressing, but dill seasoning also coats the buttery brioche croutons. Plus, this dill-packed, creamy dressing stands up well to an array of hearty salad veggies like red and green cabbage, kale, and shredded cauliflower. Even the radishes are crinkle-cut, reminiscent of pickle slices you might find on a barbecue plate or sandwich.