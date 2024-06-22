Why You Commonly Find Pickles Served Alongside BBQ

The practice of pairing pickles with pulled pork and other BBQ staples was more than just a smart way to make a little money on something that otherwise would have gone to waste. It was also a brilliant culinary combination, which is why it's still so popular today in the post-meat-market age. The key is contrast. In many ways, pickles are the opposite of BBQ.

While pulled pork, smoked brisket, and other BBQ staples are typically served hot, pickles are refreshingly cold out of the refrigerator, and even taste cool at room temperature. BBQ is rich, dripping with rendered fats and sticky sauces, and typical Southern sides are often cheesy, starchy, and heavy. Pickles, in contrast, have an acidity that cuts through all that richness, brightening up what can sometimes be a dish that weighs you down.

There's a contrast in texture, too. BBQ, when done right, is so tender, it falls off the bone and can be cut with a spoon. Pickles, on the other hand, can be anywhere from soft and crisp to fresh and crunchy. This is part of what makes coleslaw a popular BBQ side dish — the snap of the cabbage adds interest to an otherwise soft meal. Of course, the sour tang of a pickle is a perfect complement to the sweet and savory flavors of smoked meat BBQ, and the bright green hue also adds color to the typical brown and beige palette of most BBQ spreads.