Remember This Texture Tip For The Best Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Whether or not you're vegan, a chickpea salad sandwich is pretty hard to resist. Packed with protein, the hand-held wonder is riddled with a range of delicious flavors. It also teems with a medley of palate-pleasing textures, that is, when the filling is prepared correctly. Much like tuna or egg salad, a successful chickpea-based filling should be lusciously creamy while maintaining a bit of bite. To achieve the best textures, it's worth paying close attention to how the chickpeas are handled.

Chickpeas, also dubbed garbanzo beans, are a relatively firm and hearty legume. Although there are some slight textural differences between canned and cooked chickpeas — the latter holding up better and maintaining a creamier consistency — all chickpeas run the risk of turning to mush if they're handled too aggressively. As a result, the beans must be smashed carefully when preparing chickpea salad. Rather than simply tossing the beans into a food processor and blitzing, we suggest pulsing the chickpeas for a few quick intervals; this will produce a filling that's smooth-yet-chunky as opposed to totally creamy and one-dimensional.

Alternatively, you could try smashing the chickpeas manually. Using a fork or a masher gives you maximum control, allowing you to break down the beans easily without accidentally pureeing them into a spread. For even more textural diversity, reserve a portion of whole chickpeas that can be reintroduced into the hand-smashed filling.