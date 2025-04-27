Banana pudding is a tried and true classic. It's been satiating banana lovers since at least 1878, when it was first introduced in the New York Times. Simple, silky, and decadent, this popular dessert needs little accompaniment other than a luscious dollop of whipped cream on top. With such a long history of development and variations, you might think there would be little room for improvement — but think again. There are actually all kinds of tasty upgrades for banana pudding from bacon sprinkles to boozy layers of syrupy bourbon. One particularly indulgent way to level up your banana pudding is to swap out the customary vanilla-flavored wafers (commonly used in this pudding since the 1920s) for Golden Oreos.

If you've never had one, Golden Oreos still contain the same signature creme filling we all know and love from their classic counterparts, but with crisp buttery-golden vanilla flavored wafers in place of the original chocolate ones. They're arguably more sugary and flavor-packed than your standard vanilla wafer and they stand up to the pudding a bit better (even with next-day helpings) adding a bit more structure and therefore more substance with less mush. Golden Oreos made their debut on grocery store shelves back in 2004, and ion 2024 Nabisco released a gluten-free version, leaving no one behind (but plenty of crumbs — to be devoured) and opening up this banana pudding swap to those with dietary restrictions.