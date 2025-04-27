The Worst Store-Bought Stir-Fry Sauce Was Way Too Sweet For Us

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Based on the abundance of stir-fry recipes we can't get enough of, these beloved dishes are easy one-dish dinners that encompass a wide range of ingredients. Its namesake method of cooking is usually executed in a wok, with sauce being another component that all stir-fries share. And while you can make an all-purpose stir-fry sauce at home, we ranked eight store-bought stir-fry sauces to make your next stir-fry recipe even easier. With all rankings, there's inevitably — and unfortunately — a product that comes in last place.

And, according to our ranking, the worst store-bought stir-fry sauce is Whole Foods' 365 Organic Stir-Fry Sauce. The criteria for our ranking included availability, price, flavor, balance, and consistency. Whole Foods' 365 Organic Stir-Fry Sauce is widely available at Whole Foods and on Amazon and offers a good value for an organic ingredients list. Unfortunately, the flavor, balance, and consistency of this organic stir-fry sauce were the criteria that culminated in its last place spot.

The flavor was overwhelmingly sweet, overpowering any tasting notes that might have come through on the aroma and finish; while we smelled ginger upon opening the bottle and felt a lingering heat after tasting the sauce, the intense sugary taste took over the entire palate. Consequently, this sauce tipped the sweet and savory scale to an unbalanced sweetness that was hard to overcome. Furthermore, the consistency of the sauce was thin and pourable — but a thicker texture would better coat the veggies and proteins in a stir-fry.