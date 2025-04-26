Nevada's 'Biggest Little City' Is The Ultimate All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Destination
Known as the "biggest little city" Reno, Nevada is often eclipsed by the casinos and never-ending luxury buffet options of its more famous sister city of sin, Las Vegas. Foodies should know that Reno is home to many gems of dining and entertainment, among which is a unique offering for an area that isn't near any fresh bodies of water. Reno's all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) sushi boom began around the year 1989 with a restaurant called Sushi and Teri in South Reno. At the time, owner Tony Pastini offered a $7.99 AYCE sushi lunch deal, which took off. As the years followed and more high-priced sushi bars began to populate local casino resorts, all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants cropped up with a more accessible offering: endless sushi at a fraction of the cost.
What restaurants actually mean by all-you-can-eat may vary by location, though most house rules are practical and fair, with no to-go boxes allowed and an extra fee if too much food is left over. For Reno sushi restaurants like Sushi Pier, which opened in 2000, the menu of rolls, nigiri, and miso soup has remained largely unchanged over the past 25 years. The biggest difference would be an increase in price from $10.95 for lunch and $15.95 for dinner to $25.95 for lunch and $32.95 for dinner, which is still a great deal compared to the price of a single roll at most a la carte places.
Enjoying the best AYCE sushi meal in Nevada
If Vegas is a shrine to excess in all forms, Reno is Nevada's hot spot for indulgent dining. Redirecting casino customers away from the allure of a la carte was a brilliant business model that has made Reno a veritable hub for all-you-can-eat sushi. Outside of Reno, AYCE sushi restaurants aren't always easy to find in the U.S., and certainly not in Japan. There are so many different sushi spots in Reno to choose from, so researching reviews and figuring out what types of sushi you want to try most will help you narrow down your options. To get the most bang for your proverbial buck, there are a few handy tips to help you enjoy the experience.
As a start, familiarize yourself with the house rules, particularly regarding an extra charge for leftovers. This will help you to strategize your ordering without going overboard. Sampling the nigiri first is a great indicator of the overall quality and taste of the fish to inform what rolls you might want to order next. If you go for appetizers, choose lighter options like miso soup and don't fill up on foods weighed down by too much sauce. Keeping it simple and finding the best fish on the menu is your best bet to truly make your AYCE sushi experience unforgettable.