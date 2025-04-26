Nevada's 'Biggest Little City' Is The Ultimate All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Destination

Known as the "biggest little city" Reno, Nevada is often eclipsed by the casinos and never-ending luxury buffet options of its more famous sister city of sin, Las Vegas. Foodies should know that Reno is home to many gems of dining and entertainment, among which is a unique offering for an area that isn't near any fresh bodies of water. Reno's all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) sushi boom began around the year 1989 with a restaurant called Sushi and Teri in South Reno. At the time, owner Tony Pastini offered a $7.99 AYCE sushi lunch deal, which took off. As the years followed and more high-priced sushi bars began to populate local casino resorts, all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants cropped up with a more accessible offering: endless sushi at a fraction of the cost.

What restaurants actually mean by all-you-can-eat may vary by location, though most house rules are practical and fair, with no to-go boxes allowed and an extra fee if too much food is left over. For Reno sushi restaurants like Sushi Pier, which opened in 2000, the menu of rolls, nigiri, and miso soup has remained largely unchanged over the past 25 years. The biggest difference would be an increase in price from $10.95 for lunch and $15.95 for dinner to $25.95 for lunch and $32.95 for dinner, which is still a great deal compared to the price of a single roll at most a la carte places.