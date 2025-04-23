Why You Should Try Sous Vide Hot Dogs At Your Next Cookout

Hot dogs are an institution in America. No cookout or barbecue would be complete without them, and street food wouldn't be street food without some dirty water dogs topped with spicy brown mustard, sauteed onions, and ketchup, mayo, or BBQ sauce.

Hot dogs are super quick and easy to rustle up, being pre-cooked and in need of nothing more than a good reheat. From boiling them to popping them in the microwave, or flash-frying them on the grill to give them a nice crisp, there are many ways to get your dogs ready. But one of the best, we reckon, is sous vide. It sounds super fancy, but it is actually quite easy, and it gets your hot dogs to the perfect temperature and keeps them there — all without losing their juiciness.

Sous vide is vacuum sealing your hot dogs in an airtight bag and slow-cooking them in a warm water bath at around 155 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes. The beauty of this method of cooking is that they can stay in their package for up to four hours without losing flavor or moisture, or being overcooked. This is great at a cookout when you have a bunch of guests who aren't hungry at the same time. Just pull a few dogs out of their sous vide package as needed.