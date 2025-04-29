8 Things To Know About Kokumi, The 'Sixth Taste'

When you begin thinking about the building blocks of good food, one of the first things you come in contact with are the five core tastes of the human palate: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. At least one of these is found in all of the foods we consume. But while each is important, they haven't always shared equal recognition.

In 1901, a German food researcher named David P. Hänig published one of the first papers to dissect the way distinct tastes are impressed upon regions of our tongue. Hänig's research lent a modern, scientific definition to the four core tastes — which had generally been agreed upon since the days of ancient Greeks — and a fifth, known as umami (or savoriness), was named some time after. Of course, since it took extensive time and research for umami to gain common inclusion among tastes, kokumi is an overnight celebrity by comparison.

Now, kokumi was only discovered in the very recent past, and given the nickname "sixth taste" even more recently than that. But the decades between the identification of, and inclusion, into the pantheon of taste has shown us one thing: kokumi isn't really a taste at all. Those who study it have determined it's actually something altogether unique; more of an addition, a reaction that modifies the five core tastes while providing mouthfeel. Here are 8 things to know about kokumi, the so-named sixth taste that will elevate your cooking.