This Common Seasoning Could Be Sabotaging Your Salad's Flavor

Do you love salads but always feel that something is off when you make them at home? While it can be fun to experiment with different greens, proteins, and toppings, sometimes homemade salads just aren't up to par with their restaurant counterparts. Luckily, there could be a very simple reason for this: black pepper.

Without thinking, most of us add it to our eggs in the morning, our BLTs for lunch, and big green salads for dinner. However, many people don't realize that black pepper is not only unnecessary in most dishes, but it can completely alter the flavor profile of an entire meal. Unlike salt, which tends to magically enhance the flavor of foods without adding anything different, black pepper is a pungent spice that changes the taste of food dramatically, and can easily overpower the flavor of other ingredients.

Although seasoning with salt and black pepper is almost a reflex in the kitchen, salads are a place to leave the pepper behind and focus on the other elements. Let the delicate lettuce, tender vegetables, grilled meats, fresh cheeses, and tender herbs shine on their own.