Chipotle may have a deliciously well-kept secret menu, but when it comes to the chain's ingredients, there are no secrets here. After hungrily pleading "burrito" or "bowl," picking a protein, pinto or refried beans, and mild-medium-or-hot salsa, it's time to load your dish with sour cream and shredded cheese. At Chipotle, the cheese game is all about Monterey Jack, sourced from Meister Cheese in Wisconsin.

Unlike some of the other legendary cheese shops in Wisconsin that help uphold the state's cheesemaking tradition, Meister Cheese is a large-scale global distributor of cheese and whey products. Meister's has been family-owned and operated since 1916, when it opened as a small-scale rural cheesemonger. In the years since, this artisanal firm has expanded into one of the largest cheesemaking operations in America with over a century of tradition under its belt and a history of collaboration with Chipotle.

In 2020, Chipotle launched a virtual farmers' market to help promote business for its four largest agricultural supply chain partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Chipotle's official press release, the company noted that, "Each supplier is essential to Chipotle's existing restaurant supply chain and has been working with the brand for over a decade." While this also includes suppliers such as Niman Ranch, Petaluma Creamery, and McKaskle Family Farm, it's Meister Cheese that makes Chipotle's Monterey Jack so delicious.