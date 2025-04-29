The NYC Bakery That Literally Transforms Your Face Into A Cookie
You know those individually wrapped yet intricately designed sugar cookies you usually see at baby showers and weddings? Well, there's a bakery in New York City that's turned those cookies into a viral sensation. Funny Face Bakery is dominating the cookie world with hand-decorated sugar cookies inspired by iconic pop culture moments. Made fresh in NYC with premium ingredients, these cookies feature the faces of popular characters and celebrities. There's a cookie that perfectly sums up a scene from Season 3 of "The White Lotus" and a limited edition trio-pack of cookies capturing the dashing features of Domingo and his "hot" brothers from the infamous Saturday Night Live "vow renewal" sketch. There are even cookies that feature popular female artists like Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, and Doechii. And the fun doesn't stop there. You can even have your own face displayed on the bakery's signature sugar cookies.
To have your face displayed on custom-made cookies, you'll need to fill out their online customization form. Choose the portrait cookie design, answer a few questions about the amount and delivery, and send the bakery one to three close-up images of your face. This will help the cookie artists perfectly depict your likeness onto a cookie, as they'll reference these images while sketching your design. Once the photos are uploaded, you'll choose from swatches of color that best represent your skin tone, eye color, hair color, and lip tone. Toward the end of the form, you'll have the chance to add specific features you want them to include, like glasses, piercings, beauty marks, and tattoos. But before you do that, you should probably know how much this will cost you — and it's not cheap.
The cost of custom portrait cookies from Funny Face Bakery
While it's fun to have a cookie with your likeness on it, Funny Face Bakery's custom cookies do not come cheap. Each cookie costs a whopping $22, and you can't custom-order only one. Instead, you have to place a minimum order of at least 12 — with a maximum of 1,000 cookies. So, 12 cookies will cost $264, plus an additional $150 for a design and management fee — though you can waive that fee if you order more than 24 cookies. The more cookies you order, the more expensive it gets, despite being able to waive that fee. For instance, 500 cookies costs $11,000, while 1,000 cookies costs $22,000.
Since each cookie is individually decorated by hand, the bakery recommends giving the staff a minimum of two weeks to complete your order. However, it's possible it can take even longer than that, especially if you plan on placing a massive order. So, it's best to order these cookies several weeks in advance. That way you're not pressed for time if any delays occur.
If you don't live in NYC, you can have your custom cookies delivered straight to your door. The bakery ships nationwide. Plus, you can schedule your delivery a month in advance, though of course you'll have to pay extra for shipping and delivery fees. The exact price depends on where you live and what you order. If you live in NYC, you can request a free pick-up, but the physical storefronts don't handle custom orders, so you'll have to commute to Brooklyn to get your cookies. Once you have them, they'll last for three weeks at room temperature.