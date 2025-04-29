The NYC Bakery That Literally Transforms Your Face Into A Cookie

While it's fun to have a cookie with your likeness on it, Funny Face Bakery's custom cookies do not come cheap. Each cookie costs a whopping $22, and you can't custom-order only one. Instead, you have to place a minimum order of at least 12 — with a maximum of 1,000 cookies. So, 12 cookies will cost $264, plus an additional $150 for a design and management fee — though you can waive that fee if you order more than 24 cookies. The more cookies you order, the more expensive it gets, despite being able to waive that fee. For instance, 500 cookies costs $11,000, while 1,000 cookies costs $22,000.

Since each cookie is individually decorated by hand, the bakery recommends giving the staff a minimum of two weeks to complete your order. However, it's possible it can take even longer than that, especially if you plan on placing a massive order. So, it's best to order these cookies several weeks in advance. That way you're not pressed for time if any delays occur.

If you don't live in NYC, you can have your custom cookies delivered straight to your door. The bakery ships nationwide. Plus, you can schedule your delivery a month in advance, though of course you'll have to pay extra for shipping and delivery fees. The exact price depends on where you live and what you order. If you live in NYC, you can request a free pick-up, but the physical storefronts don't handle custom orders, so you'll have to commute to Brooklyn to get your cookies. Once you have them, they'll last for three weeks at room temperature.