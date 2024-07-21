The 17th-Century Origins Of Sugar Cookies

When we think of modern science we might think of cellphones and the internet, but maybe we should be thinking of sugar cookies. Something as simple as making sugar cookies may not seem like a culinary breakthrough, but if you go back in time you see that the easy-to-make treats we think of today were actually the product of numerous innovations in cooking. Cookies themselves have existed for thousands of years, with some of the earliest comparable baked goods dating all the way back to early Persia in the 7th century. Yet the thin, crispy and tender combo we associate with our modern day buttery sugar cookies would take over 1,000 more years to appear.

Due to the rarity of sugar in medieval times, cookies were originally mostly unsweetened biscuits made more for simple eating than celebration. It wasn't until the 16th century that they started to take something resembling their sweet modern form. German bakers started creating crispy versions resembling gingerbread with sugar and spices obtained from newly booming European trade routes. It was during this same era that baking molds for cookies were invented, another hallmark of sugar cookies. The demands for sweets eventually led to the establishment of sugar plantations by European colonizers in the 17th century, and over the next 100 years sugar became common enough to be used by average families. At the same time, cookie recipes were migrating from Europe to the Americas, where our current sugar cookies would take shape.