The Corned Beef Brining Tip Alton Brown Swears By

Because corned beef is usually piled high in layered Reuben sandwiches or slathered with a powerful horseradish sauce, you might be fooled into thinking that it's just an average piece of meat. However, it takes some love and care to make a good one. In fact, celebrity chef Alton Brown takes days to cook his, due to his special brining tip and slow cooker method.

In the Food Network star's recipe for corned beef, he recommends brining the meat for at least five full days before cooking. It's not unusual to brine corned beef for this long, with some chefs opting to leave it in the fridge for up to 10 days, especially when using a bigger cut. However, Brown likes to stir the brine daily, flipping the bag over and giving everything a quick massage each time. This ensures the beef is fully submerged in the liquid and that it brines evenly.

Brining is similar to pickling or curing. It creates a salt solution that flavors meat and breaks down any hard muscles, leading to a juicer, more flavorful, tender cut. Corned beef is essentially cured brisket, so it needs the long brining time that Brown recommends.