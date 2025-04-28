Make Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Absolutely Perfect At Home With This Extra Step

When snagging rotisserie chicken from a local grocer, you fully expect it to be tasty, easy, and versatile. Whole roasted birds also perch prettily as meal centerpieces, satisfying that desire for showcase-perfect dining. But what if there was a quick way to take things to the next level at your tabletop poultry party? We're talking deeply rich flavor, caramelized texture, and mouthwatering crispy skin — all with just a few extra minutes in the oven. We came across this intel when consulting experts on delicious ways to elevate store-bought rotisserie chicken, which resulted in 14 innovative suggestions.

This one rang all the right bells, soon rising to the top of my own chicken-tricks list. Thanks to Fanila Roshan, chef and restaurant owner of Mimi's Kabob in Maryland, we know that a quick glaze on cooked rotisserie chickens sends things soaring to perfection. It's a simple extra step, achieved when warming the bird before serving. Many glazes could work in this scenario, but Roshan recommends creating one with three simple ingredients: honey, mustard, and a splash of balsamic vinegar.

Mix it all together, brush or baste it over the cooked rotisserie chicken, and bake it in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. That's generally enough time for the exterior glaze to caramelize without drying out the meat. "This adds a sweet, tangy, and slightly crispy exterior that pairs well with the chicken's juicy texture," explains Roshan. Our expert-informed guide on transforming rotisserie chicken also gives a nod to compatible plate-mates such as roasted veggies and crispy smashed potatoes.