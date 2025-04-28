The Worst Creamy Vegan Pasta Sauce On Store Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the key staple ingredients vegan cooks need to have is a good jar of pasta sauce — especially the creamy kind. From saving you in a time pinch to elevating many a dish, pasta sauce is a versatile must-have. But for the vegan folks, it may be challenging to find one that's tasty, even more so if you're searching for a thicker variety. Without dairy to aid the texture, plant-based sauces are a bit of a gamble. One such example is Primal Kitchen No Dairy Alfredo Sauce, which we found to be the worst in our ranking of eight store-bought vegan creamy pasta sauces. The texture of this sauce is absolutely awful.

It's so gelatinous that our taste tester actually compared it to the canned Thanksgiving cranberry sauce. It's also much too thick, and comes with visible chunks rather than being smooth and creamy as one would expect from an Alfredo sauce. The texture doesn't get any better when the sauce is heated up, either, and some unhappy customers have complained that it totally ruined the dish they poured the sauce over. Our taste tester also found that heating it created an off-putting odor. The odd color of the sauce is yet another red flag — the images online show the sauce as pale white, while its true color is far more gray, noticeably surprising people who ordered the product through an online store.