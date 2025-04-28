Florence's Most Famous Sandwiches Are The Size Of Your Face - And You Can Find Them In The US

As social media has taken over the world, street food has flooded the feeds of anyone looking for a great meal, and one the most talked about spots anywhere is a sandwich shop in Florence, Italy called All'Antico Vinaio. The wonderful thing that draws people to these street food spots isn't just great food or low prices, it's how local street food reflects the culture of the people around it, and the huge sandwiches at All'Antico Vinaio are a true celebration of Florence's local street cuisine and amazing Italian flavors. Sure, it helps that the slices of crispy bread overflowing with Italian cold cuts look ready-made for Instagram and TikTok, but listening to the testimonials from customers, including plenty of locals, should convince you that its the real deal. And you don't even need to travel to Italy to find out, because All'Antico Vinaio has 11 American locations in three different cities.

The original All'Antico Vinaio has been around since the '60s, with the current owners taking over in the late '80s. The first spot outside of Florence only came in 2020 in Milan and, since then, the restaurant has opened locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. While that kind of expansion can be fraught, the demand is clearly there, because the original Florence spot is said to serve 10,000 sandwiches every weekend. And while the shop offers a wide variety of cheeses, spreads, and cold cuts, the center of it all is a local bread called schiacciata.