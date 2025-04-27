Everything You Should Know About Kennedy Fried Chicken

In the world of fried chicken, Kennedy Fried Chicken is a place that's been around for decades, and there's a lot to know about it. While you've likely not ever seen it advertised, it holds its own in the chicken world. However, it got its start in an unconventional way, and no two are exactly alike. In these days of cookie-cutter fast-food chains, it's refreshing to find one that's still able to mold itself however it wants.

We've done a deep dive into the origin story of the chain and how it spread to try to uncover why it is the way it is, as the business model is different from what most of us are accustomed to seeing in restaurants that share names. From the lawsuits that have followed the chain to trademark attempts and locational choices, we've revealed some tidbits of information you may not have known about Kennedy Fried Chicken and how it became what it is today. Whether you've enjoyed the chicken and other foods from this restaurant all your life or are just curious to know what Kennedy Fried chicken is all about, we have a lot to share.